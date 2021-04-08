The spokesman of the command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated this in a statement he released to newsmen on Wednesday.

Adejobi said that the decision for the deployment was reached after the Lagos police boss met with the Controller of Correctional Service in Lagos State, Mr Francis Adebisi, in his Ikeja office.

According to Adejobi, the Commissioner of Police promised the Controller that the police command would sustain the deployment of police mobile men to the various correctional centres in the state.

He also promised to partner the Correctional Service and other stakeholders to improve the Criminal Justice System in Lagos State, Adejobi said in the statement .

The statement also quoted the Controller of Correctional Service, Mr Francis Adebisi, to have commended the efforts of the Commissioner of Police for providing adequate security for the residents of the state.

He also commended him for promoting sustainable synergy among the security agencies in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos police boss met with the Controller of Correctional Centres in Lagos a day after some gunmen attacked the Police Command Headquarters and the correctional centre, all in Owerri.

Inmates numbering 1,844 escaped following the attack on the correctional centre while properties at the centre were set ablaze.