A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Lagos State, Mr Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said on Monday that the initiative was a proactive measure to protect boarding schools.

“The goal is to protect students, staffers and their facilities,” the statement explained.

It said that Odumosu recently organised a meeting with the Ministry of Education and stakeholders in the education sector to build confidence towards achieving the goal of improving school security.

“The meeting was to review the security architecture and improve on the safety of all schools by building confidence in the staffers, students, parents and the Government of Lagos State."

It quoted the police commissioner as saying that he had intensified efforts toward deploying human and material resources to protect lives and property in the schools.

It also quoted him as adding that he had shared some security tips with education stakeholders to propel them into actions that would step up general security in schools, both private and public.

The commissioner was further quoted as urging school owners and principals to remain calm and support measures targeted at warding off bandits from the schools.

The statement said that intelligence gathering, patrols, raids on black spots, sensitisation programmes, Town Hall Meetings and threat analyses were being intensified to boost the proactive measures.

It urged parents and guardians to assist in supervising their children (students), and volunteer information to the police and other security agencies to help the efforts to protect the schools.