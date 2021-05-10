RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CP Odumosu attributes high rate of crime in Lagos to hoodlums on motorcycle

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police command in Lagos State says statistics have shown that armed hoodlums who operate on motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, are responsible for greater percentage of crime in the state.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Hakeem Odumosu (M). [Twitter/@malikandu]
Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Hakeem Odumosu (M). [Twitter/@malikandu] Pulse Nigeria

Hakeem Odumosu, the state Commissioner of Police made this known while appraising the security situation in the state at a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday in Ikeja.

Recommended articles

Odumosu said that this was so because the hoodlums had found motorcycles as a veritable means of escape from the scene of crime.

According to Odumosu, crime reports from the field in the last five months have shown that the hoodlums are responsible for armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, murder, burglary and stealing, among others.

”It has also been established of Okadas being illegally used as a veritable means of conveying hard drugs from one point to another.

“The consequences of spreading of hard drugs and its consumption are better imagined than said.”

The police chief said traffic robbery, carjacking, movement of arms and cash-snatching from bank customers had been traced to armed hoodlums who operate on Okada.

Odumosu said that a large section of Lagos populace had come to regard commercial motorcycles as a necessary evil, hence, government should take more drastic measures against their notoriety.

He said that in the five months under review (January to May 9), 192 Okada riders had died from 280 accidents.

The CP said that the number of deaths recorded in road accidents and crime committed with the use of Okada across the state, had assumed a worrisome dimension as the statistics had continued to rise.

He said available record in the command revealed that in January 90 Okada accidents occurred; February (76), March (101), April (84) while in May till date 34 Okada accidents had been recorded.

He said out of the 192 deaths, February recorded 37 cases of deaths, March had 58 fatality cases while 14 died within 7 days in May.

Odumosu said that Okada accidents on the roads were mostly caused by recklessness and lawlessness of the riders.

He said that it was common sight in Lagos metropolis to see Okada operators ride recklessly on highways, facing oncoming road users, especially during peak periods.

He urged the state government to provide further stringent measures that would curtail the excesses of commercial motorcycle operators.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rev Mbaka blames the devil, apologises to the Catholic Church

Adult content site offers Bill Gates 24/7 VIP access for easy “transition into bachelorhood”

Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell (video)

4 things to do after sex

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

Truck loaded with ammunition discovered in Anambra

Bishop Oyedepo tells Christians not to take COVID-19 vaccine

Actress Etinosa Idemudia's 8 months old marriage crashes

Musician slumps and dies while worshipping God in the church: “He’s gone to be with the lord”