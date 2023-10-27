CP Kaigama decorates 112 promoted Police officers in Sokoto

Kaigama said the promotions were approved based on the recommendations of the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IG-P) Kayode Egbetokun, and received the official endorsement of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

He enjoined the newly promoted officers to not only accept their new responsibilities but also to redouble their efforts in carrying out their duties.

“Among those recognised for their dedication and hard work were a Chief Superintendent of Police, who was elevated to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and three Superintendents of Police who advanced to Chief Superintendent of Police.

“The remaining were three Deputy Superintendents of Police who are promoted to Superintendent of Police and 105 Assistant Superintendents of Police also received promotions to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police,” he said.

The CP emphasised that these promotions were earned through the officers’ commitment, professionalism and impeccable records.

He congratulated the promoted officers and their families, acknowledging their commitment, dedication and clean records as the factors that led to their well-deserved promotions.

“Furthermore, I wish to extend my gratitude to the IG-P, the PSC and the promotees; such promotions are the result of hard work, commitment and dedication,” he added.

Kaigama reminded the officers that with higher ranks come increased responsibilities, urging them not to relent but to redouble their efforts in fulfilling their duties.

