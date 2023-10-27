ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CP Kaigama decorates 112 promoted Police officers in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CP emphasised that these promotions were earned through the officers’ commitment, professionalism and impeccable records.

Mr Ali Kaigama, Commissioner of Police Sokoto State. [NAN]
Mr Ali Kaigama, Commissioner of Police Sokoto State. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Kaigama said the promotions were approved based on the recommendations of the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IG-P) Kayode Egbetokun, and received the official endorsement of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

He enjoined the newly promoted officers to not only accept their new responsibilities but also to redouble their efforts in carrying out their duties.

“Among those recognised for their dedication and hard work were a Chief Superintendent of Police, who was elevated to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and three Superintendents of Police who advanced to Chief Superintendent of Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The remaining were three Deputy Superintendents of Police who are promoted to Superintendent of Police and 105 Assistant Superintendents of Police also received promotions to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police,” he said.

The CP emphasised that these promotions were earned through the officers’ commitment, professionalism and impeccable records.

He congratulated the promoted officers and their families, acknowledging their commitment, dedication and clean records as the factors that led to their well-deserved promotions.

“Furthermore, I wish to extend my gratitude to the IG-P, the PSC and the promotees; such promotions are the result of hard work, commitment and dedication,” he added.

Kaigama reminded the officers that with higher ranks come increased responsibilities, urging them not to relent but to redouble their efforts in fulfilling their duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

ACP Mukhtar Ambursa, speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, assured the commissioner that they would remain devoted and committed to serving the nation, acknowledging that “to whom much is given, much is expected”.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC Canada urges politicians to shun partisanship and support Tinubu’s agenda

APC Canada urges politicians to shun partisanship and support Tinubu’s agenda

Lagos govt inaugurates 2 agro-processing centres in Ikorodu

Lagos govt inaugurates 2 agro-processing centres in Ikorodu

FG establishes 7 CNG conversation centres

FG establishes 7 CNG conversation centres

'Non-representation of Southeast, Northcentral at Supreme Court dangerous'

'Non-representation of Southeast, Northcentral at Supreme Court dangerous'

NSCDC arrests 2 suspected car snatchers in Kano

NSCDC arrests 2 suspected car snatchers in Kano

CP Kaigama decorates 112 promoted Police officers in Sokoto

CP Kaigama decorates 112 promoted Police officers in Sokoto

NASS promises speedy response to petitions, public complaints

NASS promises speedy response to petitions, public complaints

Emir of Biu turbans Buratai as Betara of Biu

Emir of Biu turbans Buratai as Betara of Biu

Afenifere wants governors to show more efforts at integrating South West states

Afenifere wants governors to show more efforts at integrating South West states

Pulse Sports

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu