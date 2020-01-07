This was contained in a statement by the Command Spokesman, SP Asinim Butswat, in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

Butswat said the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Uche Anozia, has directed the arrest of one Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel for suspicion of Discreditable Conduct and Unlawful Use of his Firearm.

“The suspect, a male NCO, who was arrested on the orders of the State Commissioner of Police, is currently in detention at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Yenagoa.

“The unfortunate incident leading to his arrest happened on Jan. 6, 2020, when a PMF personnel on duty in a leading commercial bank in Yenagoa had an altercation with a driver of a commercial bus over parking rights.

“In the ensuing argument, the policeman allegedly pulled the trigger of his rifle injuring the driver and one other occupant of the bus.

“Police Operatives of the Command who responded to the incident have evacuated and rushed the victims to the hospital and they are currently responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has condemned the shooting incident and called for calm from the residents.

“The CP expressed his sympathy with the victims, family and friends. He equally promised that the case will be comprehensively, speedily and conclusively investigated and all indicted persons will be brought to justice,’’ he said.