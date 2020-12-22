On Dec. 20 at about 9:30p.m., 17 suspects remanded in police custody by the court for different offences escaped from command’s state CID’s cell after breaking the cell’s key and resisting efforts of personnel on duty to restrain them.

Abdurrahman gave the directive in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe in Enugu.

The commissioner, however, said that five of the escaped suspects among the 17 had been re-arrested.

“I have directed the commencement of investigation to determine the culpability and punishment of any personnel found wanting during the unwarranted incidence.

“Such unbecoming lapses on the part of personnel of the Command will not be tolerated,’’ he warned.

Abdurrahman also called on residents of the state and the public to assist the command with credible information that would lead to the re-arrest of the 12 fleeing suspects/detainees.

“I enjoin residents to promptly volunteer information or report any person(s) suspected to be the escapees at the nearest police station.

“You can call the command’s hotlines on 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172; or via email on: contact042ppro@gmail.com,’’ he appealed.

In another development, the commissioner, after an emergency meeting, has directed all management team members, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to deploy all personnel and operational assets to ensure a hitch-free yuletide celebration.