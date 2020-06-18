The state’s Commissioner of Education, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Wednesday.

“I want to assure to you that in spite of dwindling resources, our amiable governor, Bello Matawalle was able to put in place all human and material resources adequate to truncate the spread of the virus in the state.

“This effort led to Zamfara taking the lead in recording zero case of the virus infection which has been sustained for over three weeks and thereby allowing the state government to plan for other things including reopening of the schools.

“At the moment, we are only waiting for the federal government’s directive on this matter so that we can reopen and allow our students to come and continue with their academic activities, especially our final year students who are anxiously waiting to move to the next level,” he said.

The commissioner thanked parents and students for their understanding and cooperation during the lockdown.

He pointed out that the state government was doing its best to ensure that all outstanding examinations fees owed WAEC, NECO and other examinations bodies were completely settled.