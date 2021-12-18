RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: WHO approves Covovax vaccine for emergency use

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The approval also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory process.

Covovax vaccine, (Times of India)
Covovax vaccine, (Times of India)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday approved the Covovax vaccine for Emergency Use Listing (EUL), elevating to nine the number of immunisations approved to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Recommended articles

The vaccine is produced by the Serum Institute of India, under licence from Novavax, and will now be part of the COVAX facility portfolio, boosting efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries.

WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products, Dr. Mariângela Simão, said that “even with new variants emerging, vaccines remain one of the most effective tools to protect people against serious illness and death from SARS-COV-2.”

She said WHO hoped the new Indian-produced shots would increase access, particularly in lower-income countries, 41 of which have still not been able to vaccinate 10 per cent of their populations, while 98 countries have yet to reach 40 per cent.

According to WHO, the procedure to qualify for emergency use assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccines. The approval also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory process.

The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), convened by WHO and made up of experts from around the world, determined that the vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19, that the benefits far outweighs any risks and that it can be used globally.

Covovax is a subunit of the vaccine developed by Novavax and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). It requires two doses and is stable at 2 to 8 °C refrigerated temperatures.

This week, a meeting of WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) also reviewed the vaccine.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

COVID-19: WHO approves Covovax vaccine for emergency use

COVID-19: WHO approves Covovax vaccine for emergency use

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

China to partner Nigeria on renewable energy

China to partner Nigeria on renewable energy

NAF graduates 648 personnel for combat operations

NAF graduates 648 personnel for combat operations

Buhari’s visit to Ogun state postponed indefinitely

Buhari’s visit to Ogun state postponed indefinitely

Omicron: Canada lifts travel ban on Nigeria

Omicron: Canada lifts travel ban on Nigeria

Buhari restates commitment to cater for senior citizens

Buhari restates commitment to cater for senior citizens

Ex-minister of Labour and Productivity Hussaini Akwanga dies at 77

Ex-minister of Labour and Productivity Hussaini Akwanga dies at 77

NURTW says members not responsible for criminality on Nigerian highways

NURTW says members not responsible for criminality on Nigerian highways

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Nigerian students arrive Russia (NAN)

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

David Alaba donates N133 million to curb open defecation in Nigeria (Real Champs)

Nigeria's public debt rises to N38 trillion

Nigeria's debt profile has risen to worrying heights under President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]