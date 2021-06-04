17,382 persons receive 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Lagos

He said 12,288 persons received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the reported date.

According to him, 300, 534 persons who received the first jab of the vaccine were yet to get the second shot.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner had earlier stated that 317,916 persons were inoculated with the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

The state commenced the Phase One of its COVID-19 vaccination programme on March 12.

Abayomi said the administration of the second dose of the vaccine, which began on May 28, was in continuation of the phase one vaccination exercise.

“For anyone to be fully vaccinated, two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are required, with an interval of six to 12 weeks,” he said.

The commissioner noted that the state would need to vaccinate 14 million people, which is 60 per cent of its population, to reach its target to achieve herd immunity.