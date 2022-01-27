RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: UAE lifts restrictions on flights from Nigeria

The UAE authorities said entry will be allowed into the country again from Saturday, January 29, 2022.

The United Arab Emirates authorities have lifted the travel restrictions placed on inbound flights from Nigeria and 11 other countries.

The UAE had placed the ban on Nigeria and other countries to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the new variant, Omicron.

Other countries affected by the ban were Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The UAE’s National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the development in a Twitter post on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The tweet reads: “From January 29, entry into the UAE for arrivals from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe is allowed again.”

The country added that entry procedures have been updated for flights originating from Ghana, Rwanda and Uganda.

The statement also stated that a COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure and a PCR test at the airport in UAE would be required from travellers from the three African countries.

