The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PTF briefed the president on the second phase of the gradual easing of lockdown announced four weeks ago, to check the spread of the deadly virus.

NAN reports that Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), was accompanied by Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, the Coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu.

President Muhammadu Buhari; Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari and Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

The Director General of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, was also in attendance of the meeting with the president.

Mustapha is expected later today to brief the press on the possible review of the existing ease of lockdown measures across the country.