This is contained in a statement by Mr Ezrel Tabiowo, his Special Assistant on Press on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tabiowo said that Lawan was entering the National Assembly Complex when he spotted the aide (name withheld), standing at the lobby without a face mask.

He said that the Senate President upon seeing him, stopped and rattled him for not wearing facemask, “where is your facemask,’’ he said.

“The legislative aide who was not expecting the question, mumbled, it is in my pocket, sir, while making frantic effort to retrieve his facemask from his pocket,” he said.

Lawan watched as the aide tried to reach for his facemask, and thereafter, proceeded to his office.