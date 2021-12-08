RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCAA threatens N1.4m fine per passenger for airline that flouts quarantine protocol

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday issued notification that any airline that flouts the newly revised COVID-19 Provisional Quarantine protocols will pay fine of $3,500 per passenger.

NCAA threatens N1.4m fine per passenger for airline that flouts quarantine protocol. [newsverge]

The Director-General NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu gave the notification in an All Operators Letter(AOL) with reference NCAA/DG/AIR/16/327 dated Dec. 3, 2021 to all accountable managers in Lagos.

Nuhu added that airlines that flout the directive might risk outright ban for non-compliance with the requirements.

He noted that all airlines protocols for international flight operations and quarantine protocols for travellers arriving Nigeria issued on July 1, 2021 still subsists.

Nuhu said the revised provisional quarantine protocol for travellers arriving or departing Nigeria becomes effective on Dec. 5, 2021.

On inbound passengers, airlines are to only board passengers who were in possession of a paid permit to travel with a QR Code, he said.

The director general added that this also included the result of a negative COVID-19 PCR test done not later than 48 hours from the time of boarding.

‘Nuhu said for any inbound passenger who was unable to either make payment for his/her repeat PCR tests or generate a permit to travel via the Nigerian International Travel Portal (NITP).

The director general said airlines were to send an email to : travelportal@ncdc.gov.ng; directorporthealthfmoh@gmail.com; ictservicedesk@ncdc.gov.ng, for necessary assistance.

“As for outbound passengers, airlines are to only board passengers travelling out of Nigeria with evidence of either full vaccination.

“Better still the result of negative COVID-19 PCR test done NCDC accredited laboratories not later than 48 hours from the time of boarding.

‘’Non-compliance to these pre-boarding requirements by any airline will attract a penalty of $3,500 per passenger.

“Airlines who consistently fail to comply will these requirements may be banned from coming to Nigeria’’, he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

