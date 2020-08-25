The group’s director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola in a statement issued in Lagos, said that MURIC was sad to hear the news of the infection of the energetic commissioner.

“The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Abayomi, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are deeply saddened by news of the infection of the energetic Commissioner for Health in Lagos State.

“We learnt that he has already gone into isolation with members of his family. We assure him that he is not alone.

“We are with him in this trying period. Our hearts go to his amiable family,” he said.

He called on all the good people of Lagos State in particular and Nigerians in general to pray fervently for his early recuperation.

“Abayomi has given his all to Lagosians and Nigerians as a whole in these troubled times.

“He has been our first line of defense all through the tough period of COVID-19. He was always in the thick of the action.

“He put his life on the line several times and this ugly development is evidence of his selfless commitment.

“We feel greatly obligated to solidarise with him. He is Nigeria’s hero of the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Akintola therefore called on all Muslims for special prayers for him and his family in all mosques in the state on Aug. 28, while urging churches to also do same on Aug. 30.

“Muslim Asalatu groups and Christian vigil centers are urged to remember him in their gatherings.

“A man who has stood solidly as our health vanguard deserves this much and even more.

“MURIC reminds Nigerians to strictly follow all COVID-19 protocols in social distancing, frequent hand-washing, masking and avoidance of large gatherings.

“We warn cynics to hear and obey while still alive and healthy so that they will not regret when it is too late.

“May Allah restore his health back to its robust status. May He in His infinite mercy cleanse our land and the whole world of all pandemics now and in future,” he prayed.