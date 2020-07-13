Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde, said in a statement on Sunday that the state has so far received N394 million cash donations.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appreciation letter was jointly signed by the governor, the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun and Commissioner for Finance, Mr Akinola Ojo.

The letter conveyed the government’s gratitude to all those who donated money, food items, medical and other relief materials to the cause.

The government stated that it was heartwarming that the government and people of the state could count on the donors.

“The novel coronavirus pandemic has tremendously impacted the world’s economy and, by extension, Oyo state.

“In order to cushion the effect of this virus, provide necessary health infrastructure, support businesses and provide palliatives to the indigent among us, the government set up a dedicated fund to receive cash donations from public-spirited individuals and organisations.

“To this end, I write to thank you and recognise your contributions.

“It is heartwarming that the government and people of Oyo State can always count on you, especially in times of need,’’ the letter read in part.

It also named some of the donors to include the Coalition Against COVID-19 (N30 million), United Bank for Africa (N28.5 million) and the duo of late Chief Bode Akindele and Chief Bode Amoo, who donated N25 million each.

Donors also included De Damak Nigeria Ltd/Alhaji Dawud Akinola (N20 million), Adron Homes (N20 million), First Bank of Nigeria (N20 million) and Nigerian Breweries (N20 million) among many others.

Also received were agricultural inputs and food items, worth N186 million as well as to health and medical materials worth N356 million.