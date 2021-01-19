The Lagos State Government has projected that before the end of January, the demand for oxygen by coronavirus patients will increase to 750 of 6-litre cylinder daily.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the projection at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Tuesday while addressing State House Correspondents on the management of the second wave of COVID-19 in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said the increase in positive cases necessitated the provision of greater amount of concentrated oxygen for the moderate to severe cases on admission at the isolation centres.

He said that over the last few weeks, the demand for oxygen had risen from 70 of 6-litre cylinders per day to 350 of 6-litre cylinders at the Yaba Mainland Hospital.

"This is projected to more than double to 750 6-litre cylinders before the end of January 2021.

"In addition to providing oxygen at our isolation centres, the Lagos State Government has decentralised the availability of oxygen across the state through the provision of 10 Oxygen and Sampling Kiosks.

"Oxygen therapy and other related services will be provided to patients that require them.

"Five of these 10 centres have been commissioned, while the remaining five will be ready for use within the next four weeks.

"It is our expectation that these sampling kiosks would be easily accessible to residents that require oxygen therapy at the level of Local Government Areas (LGAs) as stabilisation points prior to onward transmission to our isolation centres, if required," the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the strategy was to further increase the chance of Lagos residents that had contracted the virus and required immediate oxygen therapy.

He said that as a result of the increasing demand for oxygen, the state government had also commissioned an Oxygen Plant at the Yaba Mainland Hospital to mitigate the projected need.

According to him, the second wave of COVID-19 that the state is dealing with, turns out to be far more serious than the first wave.

"We can flatten the curve and defeat this virus but only if we take seriously the advice and guidelines being issued by the authorities, regarding prevention, treatment and general behaviour in this difficult period," he said.

Speaking on the COVID-19 vaccine, the governor said the state government was closely monitoring ongoing action by the Federal Government to procure the vaccine for use in Nigeria.

He said the state government had also opened discussions with vaccine manufacturers, so that when the vaccine would eventually come, Lagos residents would be catered for.

"In the meantime, we are developing a strategy that will articulate the criteria, guidelines and regulatory framework for providing and monitoring vaccinations in Lagos," Sanwo-Olu said.