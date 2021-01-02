Amid the second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria, 4,176 persons infected with the virus in Lagos are currently undergoing home-based treatment.

Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Friday, January 1, 2021.

He wrote, “Total number of #COVID19 recovery in communities — 22,789; cases currently under isolation — 115; active cases under home-based care — 4,176; new #COVID19 related death — 3; total deaths — 240.”

He put the number of COVID-19 cases discharged from Lagos care centres at 2,901 while three new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded, bringing the total COVID-19 induced fatalities in the state to 240".

The commissioner also identified Mushin, Ajeromi, Surulere, Amuwo-Odofin and Eti Osa as the five local government areas in the state with high number of COVID-19 infections.

He, therefore, appealed to Lagosians to stay safe, avoid crowded places and celebrate responsibly. He also advised that those who have no reason to move around should stay at home.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 642 new cases of the virus in Lagos on Friday.

The total of COVID-19 infections in the state has now risen to 30,830 cases.