Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has announced the reopening of schools in the state after months of closure.

Schools were shut down across Nigeria in March as part of measures to combat the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Even though many restrictions on other sectors of the country have been eased, the issue of reopening schools while the spread of the disease remains active has been contentious.

Primary and secondary school students in final year classes were allowed to resume nationwide early in August to sit for their final examinations, but the Federal Government has continued to drag feet over a date for full resumption.

Governor Oyetola said on Monday after a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting that primary and secondary schools in the state can fully reopen from September 21.

He said state-owned tertiary institutions should also resume academic activities in phases.

"The state govt and stakeholders in the education sector will continue to work to put in place adequate protocols to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our children and students as they return to their respective schools," he said.

The Federal Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, said on Monday there's no definite date yet for the full reopening of schools [TheCable]

Osun's decision follows a similar one made by the Lagos State government last week as many states prepare to throw students back into schools.

However, the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, earlier on Monday warned state governments against hasty reopening of schools.

"We need to be guided by experiences from countries such as Germany, France, the United States and the United Kingdom where opening of schools in some cities led to an increase in confirmed cases and fatalities," he said.

He said Nigeria must remain vigilant in its response because the virus is still very dangerous.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, said during the PTF's media briefing on Monday that deliberations over the reopening of schools was ongoing.

Since Nigeria detected its index COVID-19 case in February, more than 54,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths have been recorded.