Five members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, at the orientation camp in Abuja.

The capital city's NYSC coordinator, Walida Isa, announced on Monday, November 16, 2020 that a total of 858 corps members were tested before entry into the camp.

"The five that were positive were taken to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for treatment," she said.

Kano State NYSC coordinator, Aisha Tata, also announced on Monday that two corps members tested positive out of the 826 tested.

Camps were shut down in March to contain the spread of the novel disease, but were reopened on November 10, 2020, with a mandate to test all prospective corps members upon arrival.

The reopening of the camps comes amid fears by officials that Nigeria might be about to witness a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials have repeatedly cautioned Nigerians to adhere strictly to non-pharmaceutical safety measures to prevent infection.

Since Nigeria's first case was detected in February, over 65,000 cases have been recorded, with over 1,100 killed.

The country currently has less than 3,000 active cases with tens of thousands recovering from infection.