Dr. Stella Immanuel, who stood before the Supreme Court building in Washington DC to tout the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), was sued for malpractice in Louisiana after a woman died in her care in 2019.

Immanuel is now U.S President Donald Trump’s favorite doctor.

Trump, who shared Immanuel’s video on his Twitter page, has repeatedly touted the efficacy of the old school anti-malarial drug, even though clinical trials and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have warned that hydroxychloroquine remains an ineffective remedy for COVID-19 and that it could leave victims with fatal side effects.

Dr. Immanuel also preached against the use of masks during her now infamous rant.

“So I came here to Washington DC to tell America that nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure. It is called hydroxychloroquine, zinc and Zithromax.

“I know you people want to talk about a mask. Hello? You don’t need mask. There is a cure.

“I know they don’t want to open schools. No, you don’t need people to be locked down. There is prevention and there is a cure,” she said.

Immanuel also claimed that she has treated over 350 patients with her cocktail of drugs.

A woman of controversies

The Houston Chronicle reports that the mother of one of Immanuel’s patients, Leslie Norvell, alleged in 2019 that the doctor ignored her daughter’s complaints that a meth needle had broken off in her arm.

Immanuel allegedly prescribed medication for Norvell but did not order an x-ray or further tests.

Norvell later died of a flesh-eating infection, even though another physician opted to remove the needle.

Louisiana authorities could not serve Immanuel with the suit because she moved to Houston in between treating Norvell and the filing of the lawsuit.

Immanuel is no stranger to controversy. She once said having sex with demons is the cause of cysts and endometriosis in women.

Dr. Immanuel is of Cameroonian descent. She obtained her medical license in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and largest economy.

“I actually went to medical school in West Africa, Nigeria, where I took care of malaria patients, treated them with hydroxychloroquine and stuff like that,” she had said.

“So I’m actually used to these medications. I’m here because I have personally treated over 350 patients with COVID-19. Patients that have diabetes, patients that have high blood pressure, patients that have asthma, old people … I think my oldest patients are 92 … 87 year olds.”