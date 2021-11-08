COVID-19: Nigeria registers 1 death, 86 new infections Sunday

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 86 additional cases reported on Friday indicated a decrease from the 116 cases reported in the country the previous day.

The Nigerian public health institute stated that the fatality toll now stood at 2,906, while a total of 212,713 infections have been confirmed in across the country.

According to it, 204,379 COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged in the country.

It said that the 86 new cases were reported from seven states, including Kaduna (41), Lagos (24), Osun (10), Bauchi (6), Ekiti (2), Ondo (2), and Edo (1).

The NCDC said that the country currently had 5,428 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,340,313 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic began across the country.