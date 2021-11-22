RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: Nigeria records one death, 57 new infections Sunday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria has recorded an additional fatality from the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, with 57 fresh cases reported across 10 states of the federation.

COVID-19: Nigeria records one death, 57 new infections Sunday.
COVID-19: Nigeria records one death, 57 new infections Sunday. [Twitter/@NCDCgov]

The COVID-19 result was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily update on Monday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that, the 57 infections reported on Sunday represented an increase from 45 reported on Saturday.

The Nigerian Public Health Institute added that the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 213,589.

The NCDC said that the country recorded one death and it’s fatality toll from the disease now stood at 2,974.

It added that the new cases have increased the country’s infection toll to 213,589, while a total of 206,518 people have so far been discharged.

The NCDC stated that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported 30 new cases on Sunday.

Also, Enugu State in the South-east reported nine cases, followed closely by Rivers State in the South-south with seven cases.

Kaduna and Osun States reported three cases each, while five states: Abia, Bauchi, Kano, Ogun and Plateau, submitted a single case, each.

The data also noted that four states: Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, and Sokoto, recorded no cases on Sunday.

The agency added that since the country recorded its first cases in February 2020, 3,440,172 people were tested so far as of Sunday.

The NCDC disclosed that 4,097 cases were active in various parts of the country.

It said the multi-sectoral national emergency operation centre, activated at Level 2, has continued to coordinate national response activities.

