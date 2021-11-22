COVID-19: Nigeria records one death, 57 new infections Sunday

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that, the 57 infections reported on Sunday represented an increase from 45 reported on Saturday.

The Nigerian Public Health Institute added that the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 213,589.

The NCDC said that the country recorded one death and it’s fatality toll from the disease now stood at 2,974.

A total of 206,518 people have so far been discharged.

The NCDC stated that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported 30 new cases on Sunday.

Also, Enugu State in the South-east reported nine cases, followed closely by Rivers State in the South-south with seven cases.

Kaduna and Osun States reported three cases each, while five states: Abia, Bauchi, Kano, Ogun and Plateau, submitted a single case, each.

The data also noted that four states: Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, and Sokoto, recorded no cases on Sunday.

The agency added that since the country recorded its first cases in February 2020, 3,440,172 people were tested so far as of Sunday.

The NCDC disclosed that 4,097 cases were active in various parts of the country.