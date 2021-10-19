RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 89 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death on Monday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 89 new infections, 169 discharged and one additional death from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Oct. 18.

This is according to data released by NCDC on Tuesday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 89 fresh cases reported on Monday indicates a decrease from the 125 cases reported the previous day in the country.

According to it, till date, 209,387 cases have been confirmed, 197,312 cases have been discharged and 2,838 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The public health agency stated that the 89 new cases were reported from eight states.

“Kaduna (34), Abia (22), Delta (11), Kano (8), Rivers (8), Bauchi (4), Jigawa (1), and Zamfara (1).

“Today’s report includes zero cases from Edo, Gombe and Sokoto,” it stated.

The agency said that the country’s active cases now stood at 9,237.

The NCDC said that over 3,142,971 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population had been tested.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

