COVID-19: Nigeria records 8 fatalities, 420 new infections

The NCDC said, with the eight fatalities, Nigeria death toll has risen to 3,085.

The centre also said that with the new confirmed cases, the infection toll has risen to 248,732.

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State reported 103 cases to rank the first on the log, followed by Kwara and Akwa-Ibom with 90 and 49 cases respectively.

The FCT also reported 39 cases; Kano State, 33; Rivers, 31, while Cross River and Ogun states reported 17 cases each.

Others are Kaduna State with 15 cases, followed by Edo and Niger state with 11 and nine cases respectively.

It added that 482 people were discharged after they have recovered from the infection.

According to it, the number of discharged cases now stands at 219,479, while the active cases stand at 26,180.