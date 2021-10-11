RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: Nigeria records 78 fresh cases, 2 deaths Sunday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 78 new cases in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and two additional fatalities from the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19: Nigeria records 78 fresh cases, 2 deaths Sunday. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]
COVID-19: Nigeria records 78 fresh cases, 2 deaths Sunday. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its website on Monday morning.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the 78 fresh cases reported on Sunday, indicate a decline from the 137 cases reported a day earlier in the country.

The NCDC data revealed that Lagos State recorded 22 cases, followed by Kaduna State in the North-west with 12 cases.

The FCT reported 10 cases, and closely followed by Benue and Imo with nine and eight cases respectively.

Akwa Ibom and Delta in the South-south and Kano State in the North-west recorded four cases each.

Others are Jigawa three cases, Plateau in the North-central and Rivers in the South-south recorded a single case each.

The centre also noted that three states, Bauchi, Nasarawa and Sokoto states reported on Sunday that no single case was recorded.

According to the report, the country’s fatality toll from the disease now stands at 2,747.

The centre said the total number of infections in the country is 207,694 while 195,274 people have been treated and discharged across the country.

The NCDC discussed that over 3,043,321 samples of the virus from the nation’s estimated 200 million population have been tested.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria began COVID-19 vaccination on March 5, having received approximately four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines from COVAX, an initiative aimed at ensuring equitable distribution of vaccines globally.

The country recently flagged off the second phase of the vaccination campaign having received another four million doses of Moderna vaccines from the government of the U.S.

The country also received another 177,600 doses of Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines from the African Union (AU).

On Aug. 17, Nigeria also took delivery of 699,760 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the UK government.

Before the COVID-19 vaccination, the government had set an ambitious goal of vaccinating 40 per cent of its over 200 million population before the end of 2021, and 70 per cent by the end of 2022.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Trending

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

Abdullahi Ganduje is Kano Gov [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

Senator Stella Oduah (Punch)

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers. [bbc]

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

RTS,S malaria vaccine has been recommended for use after two years of pilot tests [Thoko Chikondi]