COVID-19: Nigeria records 6 deaths, 163 infections Tuesday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded six more fatalities from the COVID-19 pandemic with 163 new cases confirmed across 12 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

COVID-19: Nigeria records 6 deaths, 163 infections Tuesday.


This is contained in an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday morning.

The centre said Lagos accounted for 59 cases, while the FCT, Delta, Kaduna, Gombe, and Osun reported 33, 16, 13, 12, and 12 cases respectively.

Others are Ogun-four, Ekiti-three, Oyo-three, Rivers-three, Borno-two, Imo-two and Nasarawa-one.

With the new confirmed cases, Nigeria’s infection toll increased to 251,341.

The centre also reported 224,939 recoveries.

The agency stated that Tuesday’s recoveries include 199 discharged cases reported in the FCT on Tuesday, including 198 community discharges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the NCDC on Monday recorded seven deaths and 249 new COVID-19 cases.

