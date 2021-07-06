RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: Nigeria records 50 new cases, 1 death

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported additional 50 new COVID-19 cases with one death as of July 5.

COVID-19: Nigeria records 50 new cases, 1 death.

The NCDC disclosed this on its daily infection chart via its official website on Tuesday morning.

It stated that the country’s active COVID-19 cases were still over 1,300.

The public health agency said that the additional positive samples of coronavirus were recorded in four states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that of the four states and the FCT that contributed to Monday’s infection tally, Lagos reported the highest figure of 31 new cases.

Yobe reported 11 while the FCT recorded four and Rivers registered one case.

The agency noted that the new infection tally, which was a drop from the 56 cases recorded a day earlier, increased in the country’s total tally to 167,909.

It added that it sadly reported one COVID-19 related new death from the disease on Monday, keeping the total fatality toll at 2,122.

It however noted that the country had tested a total of over 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

According to the NCDC, a total of 164,400 people have recovered after treatment.

It added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

