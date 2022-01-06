COVID-19: Nigeria records 5 deaths, 856 new infections

The NCDC disclosed that 433 people recovered from the virus.

The centre said 217,247 Nigerians have been successfully been treated and discharged nationwide.

The NCDC said Lagos recorded 337 cases while Kaduna recorded 152.

It said the FCT reported 87, Gombe (47), Delta (43), Kano (31), Kwara (27), Enugu (26), Nasarawa (19), Niger (15), Oyo (11), Rivers (11), Benue (9), Bauchi (8), Ogun (8), Borno (7), Ekiti (6), Edo (5), Plateau (4) and Bayelsa (3).

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Public Health agency noted that 3,863,081 people have been tested for the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency said as at Dec. 8, 2021, 3.5 million eligible Nigerians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The agency also said that 6.6 million Nigerians had taken the first dose while 3.5 million had been fully vaccinated against the virus.