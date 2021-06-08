RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country’s COVID-19 cases have reached 166,816, as it recorded 49 additional infections as of Monday, June 7, 2021.

Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections. [Twitter/@NCDCgov]
NCDC says 236 Nigeria residents contract COVID-19 in last 24hrs. [Twitter/@NCDCgov] Pulse Nigeria

The NCDC announced the new statistics on its official website on Monday.

Recommended articles

In the breakdown, Ondo had 30 new infections, Lagos, 15; Kaduna, two; Gombe and Adamawa had one each.

According to the NCDC, since the disease was first reported on Feb. 27, 2020, a total of 2,117 people have succumbed to it while 163,190 patients have recovered from it.

The public health agency added that the country’s active cases stood at 1,509 in the past 24 hours.

The NCDC stated that since the outbreak of the pandemic, the organisation had carried out 2,180,444 tests.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN reports that a total of 1,966,548 Nigeria residents received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccination and 358,239 of them had gotten the second dose.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) made this known in its COVID-19 Vaccination Update of June 7.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cultural library opens in New York to promote Nigeria's heritage

Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections

Bauchi farmers pray for God's intervention as months pass without rainfall

7 things Lai Mohammed just said about Nigeria's Twitter ban

Senate President Lawan bags leadership award

INEC to publish list of new polling units next week

Violent crimes, secessionist agitations at unacceptable levels, Minister says

Gov Okowa urges political appointees to shun complacency as he inaugurates new SSG, SAs

Women Affairs minister inaugurates rebuilt Chibok school destroyed in 2014