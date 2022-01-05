Nigeria records 428 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths

The centre said Nigeria now has 244,548 confirmed cases in the 36 states and the FCT.

The NCDC said Rivers led with 188 cases followed by Ondo with (54), the FCT (42), Imo (25), Nasarawa (24), Oyo (23), Edo (18), Akwa Ibom (16), Ogun (14), Osun (10), Kano (7), Ekiti (3), Borno and Plateau (2) each.

It added that Bauchi and Sokoto states reported that they recorded no cases on Tuesday.

The NCDC also disclosed that 634 persons were discharged on Tuesday.

It added that 216,814 Nigerians have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide while over 24,681 people were still down with the virus.

It said that with the eight confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, the country’s death toll rose to 3,053.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Public Health agency noted that 3,863,081 people have been tested for the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency said as at Dec. 8, 2021, 3.5 million eligible Nigerians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The agency also said that 6.6 million Nigerians had taken the first dose while 3.5 million had been fully vaccinated against the virus.