COVID-19: Nigeria records 4 more deaths, 379 new infections

The NCDC attributed the surge to the highly transmissible Delta variant and low vaccination rates across the country.

The NCDC noted that Lagos state recorded the highest infections with (138), while Rivers followed with (44) and the FCT (26).

Others are Ekiti (23), Oyo (22), Akwa Ibom (18), Adamawa (17), Delta (17), Anambra (15), Edo (14), Ogun (13), Bayelsa (8), Niger (7), Kwara (6), Gombe (5), Plateau (4), Kaduna and Kano (one) respectively.

It added that the four COVID-19 related deaths reported on Monday increased the country’s fatality figure to 2,556.

The NCDC said that the number of active coronavirus infections has risen to 8,429.

The agency said that over 2,884,034 million people have been tested out of the roughly 200 million population.

The centre said that Nigeria have so far treated 184,882, COVID-19 cases following the discharge of 353 additional people on Sunday.

The Public Health Agency added that the multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level II, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the agency announced that its toll free number has been changed to “Dial 6232 for FREE

“Reach out to our 24/7 connect centre for verified information on Lassa Fever, Cholera, Meningitis, COVID19, Yellow Fever and other infectious diseases.