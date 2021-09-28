A breakdown of the new infections indicated that, Rivers had 63 cases, Lagos (49), FCT (47), Osun (37), Edo (29), Plateau (18), Gombe (14), Nasarawa (12), Delta (10), Benue (5), Kano (5), Bayelsa (3), Oyo (2), Bauchi (1), and Ekiti (1)

“Today’s report included: 10 cases reported for Delta state for Sept. 27th (2) and 26th (8) 7 deaths reported for Delta state for August 18th (1), 29th (1), 30th (1), September 6th (1), 10th (1), and 13th (1).

“29 cases were reported for Edo state for September 27th (12) and 26th (17). “3 deaths were also reported for Edo state for 27th (2) and 26th (1),” NCDC stated.

It added that over 2. 9 million samples of the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population were tested, as the multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.