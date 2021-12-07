COVID-19: Nigeria records 167 new cases, zero death

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the 167 cases represents a triple jump over Sunday’s 55 cases with Lagos having 133 infections; about 80 of the total figure.

However, the Centre did not offer any explanation for the surge, though it said no death arising from COVID-19 infection recorded for the second day running

The implication of this is that the national death toll remained at 2,980.

The NCDC also said “the 167 new cases were recorded in Lagos (113), FCT (22), Plateau (16), Kano (4), Abia (3), Kaduna (3), Rivers (3), Bauchi (2) and Delta (1).”

It said that, till date, 214 789 cases have been confirmed nationwide with 207,478 discharged and 2980 deaths recorded in 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigerian Public Health Institute also said the country had a total of 4,331 active cases of COVID-19 undergoing treatment in various isolation centres across the nation.

It said that, altogether, the country had conducted a total of 3,629,527 sample tests since the virus was announced on February 27, 2020.