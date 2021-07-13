COVID-19: Nigeria records 161 new infections

It noted that 37 people who had recovered from the disease had been discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC said 164, 476 cases had been successfully treated in the country, while zero deaths had been registered as of July 12, leaving Nigeria’s total deaths from the pandemic at 2,124.

The public health agency noted that the 161 infections were from Lagos-153, FCT-4, Gombe-2, Oyo-1 and Rivers-1.

“Today’s report includes: 74 cases from Lagos State reported on the July, 11.

“Four states with zero cases reported are: Ekiti, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Ogun,” it stated.

The NCDC said the country had successfully tested 2.3 million samples out of over 200 million Nigerians.