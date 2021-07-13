RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: Nigeria records 161 new infections

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 161 new cases of COVID-19 in the country as of July 12.

COVID-19: Nigeria records 161 new infections . [Twitter/@NCDCgov]

The NCDC said on its website, on Tuesday morning, that the additional 161 infections brought the total of infections in the country to 168, 713.

It noted that 37 people who had recovered from the disease had been discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC said 164, 476 cases had been successfully treated in the country, while zero deaths had been registered as of July 12, leaving Nigeria’s total deaths from the pandemic at 2,124.

The public health agency noted that the 161 infections were from Lagos-153, FCT-4, Gombe-2, Oyo-1 and Rivers-1.

“Today’s report includes: 74 cases from Lagos State reported on the July, 11.

“Four states with zero cases reported are: Ekiti, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Ogun,” it stated.

The NCDC said the country had successfully tested 2.3 million samples out of over 200 million Nigerians.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

