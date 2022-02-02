RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: Nigeria records 159 additional infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 159 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC, via its verified website on Wednesday morning, said that withe the additional cases, coronavirus infections in the country moved up to 253,340 on Tuesday.

The public health agency noted that of the additional infections, Lagos State, Yobe and Rivers reported most of the cases with 57, 37, and 27 respectively.

Others include the FCT – 14, Gombe State – 14, Kano State – 7, Bayelsa – 1, Ekiti – 1, and Nasarawa State – 1.

Delta, Kaduna State, Ogun, Ondo State, Osun, Oyo State, Plateau, and Sokoto State reported zero cases on Tuesday.

The NCDC noted that the 57 confirmed cases reported in Lagos state were made up of 26 for January and 31 for Feb. 1.

It added that the new figure showed that no person died as a result of COVID-19 infections in the country on Tuesday.

The public health agency said 335 patients, including 172 community cases reported from the FCT, were discharged after testing negative for the disease.

It added that the additional infections brought the total number of discharged COVID-19 cases in the country to 229,650 and 3,136 deaths linked to the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic.

