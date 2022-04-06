COVID-19: Nigeria lifts nation-wide curfew and crowd restriction at events

In a statement dated April 2, 2022, the committee explained that the decision followed the reduced risk of importation of new variants, as well as the availability of vaccines and the increasing number of people vaccinated in Nigeria and globally.

The government said the social restriction recommendations were revised in line with the three established thematic areas – movement, industry and labour, as well as community activities.

It stated that the safety protocols provide a baseline from which state governments could further build on to strengthen their responses based on their local circumstances.

“States should continue to consider them as the minimum guidelines required to ensure an acceptable level of epidemic control nationwide,” the statement said.

The PSC said there are no more formal restrictions on movement within the country as the nationwide curfew imposed from 12 midnight to 4am has been lifted.

It added that the advisory limiting Nigerians to essential travels only has been lifted, although citizens need to refrain from non-essential movement and comply with non-pharmaceutical interventions guidelines such as the mandatory use of facemask/facial coverings in public, given the risks involved.

“Use of face mask to be mandatory for indoor activities but at individual’s discretion during outdoor activities; those aged 60 and above or with co-morbidities such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease are advised to uphold the use of universal precaution which includes the use of face mask, avoid crowd, and frequent use of hand sanitisers,” the statement said.

“No limitations on inter or intra-state travel; all vendors and service providers must abide by stated stipulations from the Federal Ministry of Transportation; all passengers and commuters must wear face masks once on board, as well as continue to observe personal precautionary measures.”

In the area of industry and labour, the government recommended virtual meetings by offices for the private sector and advised against large meetings. It asked operators to decongest offices and ensure they were well-ventilated.

According to it, normal work by all staff should resume in all offices while encouraging measures to reduce congestion such as working from home or on-and-off days.

The PSC also suggested mandatory use of face masks in closed offices and recommended safety protocol for all persons and discretionary use of appropriate measures.