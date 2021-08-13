The Nigeria High Commission building in London, UK, will be closed for the next 10 days "in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with officials" who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Nigeria High Commission building in London has been closed due to COVID-19 spread
COVID-19 has swept through Nigeria's embassy in the UK.
In a statement, the Commission said the "Head of Immigration section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office.
"At the entrance, COVID test was administered on them and one of them tested positive for COVID-19. The affected officer immediately isolated while the other officials, who tested negative, will also isolate for the next 10 days.
"In response to this challenge, the Mission embarked on testing all officials of the Mission, after which another official of the Mission tested positive."
59.8% of the UK population have been vaccinated against COVID-19. There have been more than six million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and over 130,000 people have died at the time of reporting.
