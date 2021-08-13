In a statement, the Commission said the "Head of Immigration section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office.

"At the entrance, COVID test was administered on them and one of them tested positive for COVID-19. The affected officer immediately isolated while the other officials, who tested negative, will also isolate for the next 10 days.

"In response to this challenge, the Mission embarked on testing all officials of the Mission, after which another official of the Mission tested positive."