RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria High Commission building in London has been closed due to COVID-19 spread

Authors:

Jude Egbas

COVID-19 has swept through Nigeria's embassy in the UK.

Nigeria High Commission building (The Sun)
Nigeria High Commission building (The Sun)

The Nigeria High Commission building in London, UK, will be closed for the next 10 days "in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with officials" who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recommended articles

In a statement, the Commission said the "Head of Immigration section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office.

"At the entrance, COVID test was administered on them and one of them tested positive for COVID-19. The affected officer immediately isolated while the other officials, who tested negative, will also isolate for the next 10 days.

"In response to this challenge, the Mission embarked on testing all officials of the Mission, after which another official of the Mission tested positive."

59.8% of the UK population have been vaccinated against COVID-19. There have been more than six million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and over 130,000 people have died at the time of reporting.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria High Commission building in London has been closed due to COVID-19 spread

Buhari visits Tinubu in London

NBC urges broadcast stations to promote peace ahead of 2023 elections

PDP wants court to remove Buni as Yobe governor

Saraki mourns ex-First Lady Hadiza Shagari

Tinubu condoles with Fawehinmi family over son’s death

Aregbesola commissions Enugu NIS Command headquarters

NRC postpones Lagos-Kano train service

Lagos activates 10 COVID-19 oxygen treatment, sample collection centres