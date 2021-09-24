RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 2 deaths, 433 new cases

Nigeria recorded two COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday with additional 433 COVID-19 infections in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), announced.

The NCDC made this known on Friday morning.

The NCDC added that the 433 new cases of the coronavirus, brings the total number of infections in the country to 203,514.

The agency noted that the FCT led the infections chart, recording 191 cases and beating Lagos, which logged 79 cases. Anambra in eastern Nigeria also reported 63 cases.

Others are Rivers (27), Plateau (13), Oyo (10), Delta (9), Ondo (8), Edo (7), Gombe (6), Akwa Ibom (5), Borno (5), Ekiti (4), Bayelsa (2), Zamfara (2), Enugu (1), and Kano (1).

The NCDC noted that a total of 191,950 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide, while 8,988 were

The centre said that 2,997,060 million people have been tested from its roughly 200 million population.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level II, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

