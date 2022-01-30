Nigeria announces 89 new COVID-19 infections

It noted that one death reported on Saturday was backlog from Imo State on Jan. 24, 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths have continued to decline in the country.

On Saturday the country registered 89 new COVID-19 cases as the infections continued to decline below the 100 mark for fourth consecutive day, since the country was hit by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Saturday’s case numbers were an increase from the 72 cases recorded on Friday.

The NCDC said of the new cases, 26 infections were detected from Lagos, the nation’s epicentre, 19 cases in Ondo and 16 cases in Imo State.

While Edo, Kaduna and Rivers reported seven cases each, FCT and Ogun reported three cases each and Kano reported one case.

It added that zero cases were reported from Abia, Ekiti, Bauchi, Osun, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto.

According to NCDC, the country has now successfully treated and discharged 228,702 COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic, as the country’s recoveries increased by 70 on Saturday.