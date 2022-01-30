RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria announces 89 new COVID-19 infections

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 89 additional cases of COVID-19 in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday.

Nigeria announces 89 new COVID-19 infections.

The NCDC, via its verified website on Sunday morning, said with this additional figures, the caseload in the country had reached 253,020, and the death toll remained 3,135 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

It noted that one death reported on Saturday was backlog from Imo State on Jan. 24, 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths have continued to decline in the country.

On Saturday the country registered 89 new COVID-19 cases as the infections continued to decline below the 100 mark for fourth consecutive day, since the country was hit by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Saturday’s case numbers were an increase from the 72 cases recorded on Friday.

The NCDC said of the new cases, 26 infections were detected from Lagos, the nation’s epicentre, 19 cases in Ondo and 16 cases in Imo State.

While Edo, Kaduna and Rivers reported seven cases each, FCT and Ogun reported three cases each and Kano reported one case.

It added that zero cases were reported from Abia, Ekiti, Bauchi, Osun, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto.

According to NCDC, the country has now successfully treated and discharged 228,702 COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic, as the country’s recoveries increased by 70 on Saturday.

The NCDC stated that there were 21,183 active cases across the country as at Saturday.

