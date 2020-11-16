Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has recovered after he was infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The 52-year-old had isolated himself after testing positive on November 9, 2020.

His spokesperson, Mary Noel-Berje, announced on Monday, November 16 that he has tested negative after repeated tests.

"I can now resume my official work," the governor said in a statement.

Bello was the ninth Nigerian governor to test positive for the highly infectious disease that has infected over 55 million people globally, killing over 1.3 million.

Bauchi's Governor Bala Mohammed, Kaduna's Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Oyo's Governor Seyi Makinde, Abia's Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Ondo's Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Delta's Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Ebonyi's Governor Dave Umahi, and Ekiti's Governor Kayode Fayemi have all tested positive in the past and recovered.

Since Nigeria's first case was detected in February, over 65,000 cases have been recorded, with over 1,100 killed.

The country currently has less than 3,000 active cases with tens of thousands recovering from infection.