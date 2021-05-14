COVID-19 new wave: Bayelsa imposes fresh curfew

He said the measure was a precautionary step aimed at protecting public health.

Duba explained that security agencies had been directed to enforce the directive which takes effect from Saturday, May 15.

“As part of proactive measures to prevent the spread of the surging trait of the new variants of COVID-19, Bayelsa State Government hereby imposes a dusk to dawn curfew from 8pm to 6 am daily.

“The curfew takes effect from Saturday 15th May 2021 until further notice.

“In view of this development, movements within and out of the state through the major entry points are prohibited during the hours of the curfew.

“Areas affected mostly, include, Bayelsa/Delta States’ boundary at Adagbabiri, GloryLand Drive at Igbogene, and Bayelsa/Rivers States’ boundary at Mbiama.

“Relevant security agencies have been mobilised to enforce the curfew.