Nearly 50,000 people have received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Lagos in one week, according to statistics released by the state government on Monday, March 22, 2021.

The state officially kicked off its vaccination campaign on March 12 when the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, became the first person in Lagos to receive the vaccine followed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Abayomi announced on Monday that a total of 46,369 people had been vaccinated as of Friday, March 19.

23,232 (50.1%) of the recipients were male while the remaining 23,137 (49.9%) were female.

The highest volume of vaccine have been administered in Eti-Osa (4,770), Ikeja (4,262), and Lagos Mainland (4,191) local government areas of the state.

COVID-19 vaccination data in Lagos as of March 19, 2021 [LASG]

Abayomi over the weekend assured Lagosians that no one vaccinated in Nigeria has experienced any adverse effects as feared by some concerned about the safety of the vaccine.

Many countries especially in Europe suspended the deployment of the AstraZeneca vaccine over fears it caused blood clots in some vaccinated people, but rollout has resumed after investigations failed to establish a link.

The Lagos government has set up 88 centres for the administration of the vaccine.

The first phase will focus on vaccinating healthcare workers, COVID-19 response team (RRT), ports of entry staff, laboratory network, judiciary, military, police, other security agencies, petrol station workers, teachers, press, other frontline workers, and people above the age of 70 years.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus in Nigeria and has recorded 57,273 cases since February 2020, 35.4% of Nigeria's 161,737 total cases, as of Sunday, March 22.

Abayomi said on Monday there's been a reduction in the number of positive cases, as well as a reduction in the number of patients that require oxygen therapy.