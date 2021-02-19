The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle late Thursday.

It also registered additional 16 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,803 in the past 24 hours.

It said that the 877 new infections were reported from 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency reported that Lagos state recorded the highest number of the day followed by Kaduna state.

“Lagos-273, Kaduna-87, Rivers-58, Akwa Ibom-47, Ebonyi-47, Edo-46, Ogun-46, Abia-34, Imo-34, Kano-34, Oyo-26, Osun-22, and Gombe-20.

“Others are Ekiti-19, Cross River-15, FCT-15, Plateau-11, Enugu-nine, Kebbi-eight, Borno-seven, Niger-six, Bayelsa-five, Nasarawa-four, and Kwara-two, while Katsina and Sokoto reported one case each,” it stated.

According to the agency, 126,417 people have been released from various isolation centres across the country since the onset of the pandemic.

The public health agency said that cases discharged as of Thursday included 275 community recoveries in Lagos State and 91 community recoveries in Kwara State managed in line with its guidelines.

It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.

The Nigeria’s public health institute said that there were now over 22 thousand active cases across the country in the last 24 hours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has tested 1,441,013 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.