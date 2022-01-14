RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC reports 423 new infections, no death

Authors:

News Agency of Nigerian

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday recorded no death from Coronavirus which has claimed 3,092 lives in the country.

The NCDC via its official website on Friday morning said it, however, recorded 423 additional cases from 16 states of the federation

and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the country had over 25,000 active cases as at Jan. 12.

The agency noted that with the new infections, the nation’s toll now stood at 250,009, while 221,203 people had been successfully treated and discharged across the country.

The NCDC said Lagos State topped the chart with 120 cases, followed by Rivers with 118, Anambra; 38 cases, FCT; 32 cases, Gombe State; 31 cases, Kaduna State;

21 cases and Oyo; 14.

Others are Benue; 11, Cross River; 10, Kwara; 9, Borno; 5, Kano; 5, Bauchi; 3, Jigawa; 3 , Abia; 1, Ogun; 1 and Sokoto; 1.

The NCDC added that no cases were recorded in Plateau and Katsina states on Thursday, adding that 3,863,081 people had so far been tested for the virus.

