COVID-19: NCDC reports 423 new infections, no death

and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the country had over 25,000 active cases as at Jan. 12.

The agency noted that with the new infections, the nation’s toll now stood at 250,009, while 221,203 people had been successfully treated and discharged across the country.

The NCDC said Lagos State topped the chart with 120 cases, followed by Rivers with 118, Anambra; 38 cases, FCT; 32 cases, Gombe State; 31 cases, Kaduna State;

21 cases and Oyo; 14.

Others are Benue; 11, Cross River; 10, Kwara; 9, Borno; 5, Kano; 5, Bauchi; 3, Jigawa; 3 , Abia; 1, Ogun; 1 and Sokoto; 1.