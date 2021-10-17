RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC reports 376 new infections in Nigeria

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NCDC says Nigeria's active cases now stands at 9,265.

COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria commenced on March 5, 2021 [UNICEF Nigeria]
COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria commenced on March 5, 2021 [UNICEF Nigeria]

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has reported 376 new infections and 35 additional deaths as at Saturday, from the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Recommended articles

This is according to the data released by NCDC on Sunday.

The Public Health Agency disclosed that the 376 new cases were reported from 14 states.

“Lagos (215), Rivers (82), Ondo (16), Imo (14), Plateau (12), Kaduna (10), Kwara (9), Ekiti (4), Bauchi (3), Delta (3), Kano (3), Sokoto (3), Nasarawa (1), and Oyo (1).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the 376 fresh cases reported on Saturday indicate an increase from the 167 cases in the country, reported on Friday.

According to the centre, till date, 2,091,73 cases have been confirmed, 1,970,84 cases have been discharged and 2,804 deaths have been recorded in the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It noted that the country’s active cases now stood at 9,265.

The Agency further stated that more than 3,142,971 samples of the virus from the country’s roughly 200 million population, had been tested.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC, however, advised Nigerians that home-based care was to be provided to COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms only at the advice of trained and designated health workers.

“Patients and caregivers should adhere strictly to the home based isolation criteria and other infection prevention and control measures."

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Trending

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

Khalil heads Kaduna Investment Agency (Punch)

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

Mr Boss Mustapha. (PM News)

Senate empowers INEC to determine electronic transmission of election results

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege [Tope Brown]

Sanusi scolds Kaduna government official who called him 'former Emir'

Former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II visits Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. (TheNation)