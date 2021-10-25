COVID-19: NCDC reports 165 new infections in Nigeria, total 210,460

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 165 new infections and 26 additional deaths from the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

This report follows data released by the NCDC on Monday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 165 additional cases indicate an increase from the 159 cases posted previously in the country.

The Public Health Agency noted that the country’s fatality toll from the virus now stands at 2,882.

The NCDC added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has also increased the country’s infection toll to 210,460, stating that the active cases are 9,248, with 202,379 cases discharged across the country.

According to it, the 165 new cases were reported from Lagos-77, the FCT-43, Rivers-22, Oyo-10, Osun-6, Bayelsa-2Edo-2, Kaduna, Kano and Ogun one each.

The latest report includes: 77 additional cases reported from Lagos state for Oct. 21st (21), 22nd (33), and 23rd (23), 2021.

It said that the 3,969 discharges reported from Lagos state include community discharge, 23 deaths reported from Lagos state for Oct. 18th (4), 19th (4), 21st (14), 23rd (1) , 2021

The NCDC said 43 cases and 3 deaths reported from the FCT are for Oct. 23, 2021. Zero cases reported from Taraba and Sokoto States.

The Public Health Agency said that over 3,207,523 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population had been tested.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the agency has advised Nigerians on the Dos and Donts of Face Masks:

“DO Clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water before putting on a face mask.

“DO Reach above the nose, below the chin, and completely cover the mouth and nostrils.

“DO Be made of multiple layers of fabric that you can still breathe through such as bandanas, dish towels.

“DO, wash and thoroughly dry your fabric masks. DON’T use surgical masks, as those are needed by health professionals!

"DON’T Reuse single-use masks,” it advised.

