COVID-19: NCDC reports 120 additional infections, 3 deaths

The agency says the 120 additional cases reported on Friday, indicate a decrease from the 182 cases reported the previous day.

COVID-19: NCDC reports 120 additional infections, 3 deaths. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has reported 120 additional infections of COVID-19 from 10 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with three related deaths as of Oct. 29, 2021.

The NCDC disclosed this in its daily COVID-19 report on Saturday morning .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 120 additional cases reported on Friday, indicate a decrease from the 182 cases reported the previous day.

The Public Health Agency stated that the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 211,798 with 202,962 cases discharged and a total number of 2,895 deaths recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to it, 120 new cases are reported from 11 States – FCT (26), Imo (25), Lagos (23), Rivers (17), Osun (15), Kano (5), Gombe (3), Edo (2), Ekiti (2), Bayelsa (1) and Delta (1).

It noted that the latest report includes 21 discharged cases reported from Imo state for Oct. 29, 2021, (community discharges).

The agency added that three states with zero cases were; Ogun, Ondo and Sokoto.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

It added that there were currently 5,814 active coronavirus cases in the country while a total of 3,298,966 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic began across the country.

Meanwhile, about 2.7 per cent of eligible population have been vaccinated in the country as of Oct. 28. 2021, and only 2.7 per cent of the 110 million eligible Nigerian population have been vaccinated while about 5 per cent of the population have received their first dose.

NAN recalls that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) plans to vaccinate all eligible 111,776,503 Nigerians (18 years and above) with safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines over the next two years across the country.

Nigeria commenced a nationwide phase 1 COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 5, 2021, in all the 36 States and the FCT, targeting health and other front-line workers with potent COVID-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and certified by NAFDAC.

