RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC reports 107 new infections in 7 states, FCT

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC), has reported 107 additional COVID-19 infections across seven states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

COVID-19: NCDC reports 107 new infections in 7 states, FCT. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]
COVID-19: NCDC reports 107 new infections in 7 states, FCT. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified website on Wednesday morning and said that there were no fatalities recorded on Tuesday in the country.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria recorded 107 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday indicating a decrease from the 167 reported on Monday.

NCDC stated that while the fatality toll still stood at 2,980, the infection toll had increased to 214,896 in the country as of Tuesday.

According to the Nigerian Public Health Institute, a total of 207,495 people have now been treated and discharged.

It also added that Delta and Enugu States reported a backlog of cases for Dec. 6, 2021.

It said that Enugu State also reported a backlog of discharged case for Dec. 6.

The NCDC said that the FCT topped the chart with 38 cases, followed by Oyo State in the South-west with 21 cases.

The agency said that South-Southern states of Rivers, Edo and Delta reported 17 cases, 13 cases and seven cases respectively.

While Enugu and Zamfara recorded four cases each, Plateau State reported only three cases.

It also added that Kano, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Sokoto reported that there were no cases recorded on Tuesday.

The NCDC also said that the Country had a total of 4,421 active cases of COVID-19 and they were undergoing treatment in various isolation centres across the nation.

It added that the country had conducted a total of 3.63 million sample tests since the virus was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG repatriates another 180 stranded Nigerians from Libya

FG repatriates another 180 stranded Nigerians from Libya

COVID-19: NCDC reports 107 new infections in 7 states, FCT

COVID-19: NCDC reports 107 new infections in 7 states, FCT

Sanwo-Olu says foreigners that flout Nigeria's COVID-19 rules risk deportation

Sanwo-Olu says foreigners that flout Nigeria's COVID-19 rules risk deportation

It’s worrying wealthy nations are limiting investment in fossil fuels — Osinbajo

It’s worrying wealthy nations are limiting investment in fossil fuels — Osinbajo

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

NCDC detects 3 additional Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Nigeria

NCDC detects 3 additional Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Benue govt wants Police, DSS to investigate alleged rape of student by Store Officer

Benue govt wants Police, DSS to investigate alleged rape of student by Store Officer

Rights activists urge FG to scrap death penalty in Nigeria

Rights activists urge FG to scrap death penalty in Nigeria

Senators move to establish Nigerian Coast Guard for marine security

Senators move to establish Nigerian Coast Guard for marine security

Trending

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]