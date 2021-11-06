RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC registers zero death, 65 additional cases on Friday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NCDC says 204,184 people have been successfully treated and discharged across the country.

The federal government has provided COVID-19 relief in numerous forms, from free vaccines to economic programs.
The federal government has provided COVID-19 relief in numerous forms, from free vaccines to economic programs.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says that Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections continues to rise as 65 additional cases were registered and no death on Friday.

Recommended articles

The NCDC disclosed this in its daily COVID-19 report on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 65 additional cases reported on Friday indicated a decrease from the 87 cases reported in the country the previous day.

The Nigerian public health agency said that the country’s case fatality toll stood at 2,902, as of Friday.

It noted that the number of infections in the country had increased to 212,511 cases.

The NCDC added that 204,184 people have been successfully treated and discharged across the country.

The agency stated that Kaduna State reported 20 cases, followed by Gombe with 10 cases.

It noted that the FCT also recorded nine cases; Rivers nine while Bauchi State reported six cases.

While noting that Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus, reported three cases, four states of Delta, Edo, Kano and Oyo reported two cases each.

It however noted that six states: Ekiti, Gombe, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Sokoto reported no case on Friday.

The NCDC also said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 2, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The Nigerian public health agency said that the country currently has 5,497 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,340,313 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic began across the country.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Mentally-enslaved' Nigerians have been wasting their votes for 22 years - Moghalu

'Mentally-enslaved' Nigerians have been wasting their votes for 22 years - Moghalu

COVID-19: NCDC registers zero death, 65 additional cases on Friday

COVID-19: NCDC registers zero death, 65 additional cases on Friday

Impressive turnout as voting begins in Aguata

Impressive turnout as voting begins in Aguata

Anambra governorship election in a slow start

Anambra governorship election in a slow start

Moghalu: Every student will have a laptop if I’m president

Moghalu: Every student will have a laptop if I’m president

Osinbajo departs for Abidjan to attend binational commission meeting

Osinbajo departs for Abidjan to attend binational commission meeting

Again, lawmakers ask President Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists

Again, lawmakers ask President Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists

Buhari borrowing 'like a drunken sailor' - Moghalu

Buhari borrowing 'like a drunken sailor' - Moghalu

Anambra Govt denies mass departure of voters to neighbouring states ahead of election

Anambra Govt denies mass departure of voters to neighbouring states ahead of election

Trending

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Vedic Lifecare Hospital [Vedic]

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]