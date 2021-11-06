COVID-19: NCDC registers zero death, 65 additional cases on Friday

The NCDC disclosed this in its daily COVID-19 report on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 65 additional cases reported on Friday indicated a decrease from the 87 cases reported in the country the previous day.

The Nigerian public health agency said that the country’s case fatality toll stood at 2,902, as of Friday.

It noted that the number of infections in the country had increased to 212,511 cases.

The NCDC added that 204,184 people have been successfully treated and discharged across the country.

The agency stated that Kaduna State reported 20 cases, followed by Gombe with 10 cases.

It noted that the FCT also recorded nine cases; Rivers nine while Bauchi State reported six cases.

While noting that Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus, reported three cases, four states of Delta, Edo, Kano and Oyo reported two cases each.

It however noted that six states: Ekiti, Gombe, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Sokoto reported no case on Friday.

The NCDC also said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 2, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.