RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC registers 90 additional infections, 2 deaths

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections continues to rise as 90 additional cases were registered with two deaths on Monday.

COVID-19: NCDC registers 90 additional infections, 2 deaths. [Twitter/@NCDCgov]
COVID-19: NCDC registers 90 additional infections, 2 deaths. [Twitter/@NCDCgov]

The NCDC disclosed this in its daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday morning.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 90 additional cases reported on Monday indicate an increase from the 74 cases reported in the country the previous day.

The public health agency noted that with the new fatalities recorded, the death toll from the virus in the country now stood at 2,898.

The agency also revealed that the total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 212,051, while a total of 203,338 Nigerians have been discharged across the country.

It stated that Lagos topped the infection chart with 33 cases, out of which 22 cases were reported as a backlog for Oct. 31.

The NCDC said that the FCT followed with 15 cases; Nasarawa in the North-central 14 cases, while Cross River and Rivers States in the South-south reported 11 cases each.

Among others were Kano State which recorded three cases; Bayelsa two cases, while Kaduna State reported a single case.

The public health agency added that Delta, Edo, Plateau and Sokoto States registered zero cases on Monday.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

According to it, the country currently have 5,688 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,298,966 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic began across the country.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Okowa explains why Jonathan was absent at PDP convention

Gov Okowa explains why Jonathan was absent at PDP convention

Police swing into action to rescue abducted Uniabuja Professor, 5 others

Police swing into action to rescue abducted Uniabuja Professor, 5 others

Police sergeant arrested for allegedly supplying guns to cultists in Anambra

Police sergeant arrested for allegedly supplying guns to cultists in Anambra

Gov Okowa says PDP is now ready to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity

Gov Okowa says PDP is now ready to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity

COVID-19 has resulted in very unfortunate circumstances - NCDC DG

COVID-19 has resulted in very unfortunate circumstances - NCDC DG

FG yet to disburse N7.3bn for 774, 000 Special Public Works - Keyamo

FG yet to disburse N7.3bn for 774, 000 Special Public Works - Keyamo

Court orders FG to pay Delta state $1.638bn derivative arrears

Court orders FG to pay Delta state $1.638bn derivative arrears

Hunters council wants recognition as a security agency, calls for enabling law

Hunters council wants recognition as a security agency, calls for enabling law

COVID-19: NCDC registers 90 additional infections, 2 deaths

COVID-19: NCDC registers 90 additional infections, 2 deaths

Trending

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos

Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

NCS releases names, images of 122 escapees (NCS)

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]

FG plans to borrow N82 billion to buy mosquito nets

A baby under a mosquito net (image used for illustration) [Guardian]